Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-1 loss to the Nationals during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The 25-year-old got the start in center field and hit leadoff in both games, but he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the nightcap. So far this season, Varsho has not been able to take advantage of his prime spot in the batting order -- through 11 games, he's slashing a woeful .171/.310/.343 with three runs scored, two solo homers but no other RBI, and one stolen base with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate.