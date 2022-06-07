Varsho went 1-for-3 and was caught stealing in Monday's 7-0 rain-shortened loss to the Reds.
Varsho led off the game with a single, which ended up being the Diamondbacks' lone hit over seven innings off Hunter Greene. He was immediately caught attempting to steal second base, the third time nabbed in six tries.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Back behind dish•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Hitless in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Expected back Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Won't start Sunday•