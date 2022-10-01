Varsho isn't in the lineup Saturday against San Francisco.
Varsho started the last five games and went 3-for-19 with a home run, a double, four runs, two RBI and two stolen bases. He'll get a breather while Corbin Carroll starts in center field and bats seventh.
