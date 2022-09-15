Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: September power surge continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Sitting against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Hits grand slam•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Swats two more homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Goes deep again•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Monday•