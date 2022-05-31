Varsho started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 6-2 win over Atlanta.

Varsho returned to the starting lineup after being held out the last two games due to a shoulder injury, although he did pinch hit Sunday. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the 25-year-old is slated to catch Tuesday, per Jack Sommers of MLB.com.

More News