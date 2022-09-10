Varsho went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a stolen base in a 13-10 loss to the Rockies on Friday.

Varsho came up to the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth and sent the offering over the right field wall for his first career grand slam. Varsho has been on fire lately and now has six home runs over seven games played in September. Varsho also stole his ninth base of the season and is well on pace for a 25 home run, 10 stolen base campaign.