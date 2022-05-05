Varsho went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over Miami.

The Diamondbacks fought back twice from deficits to pull out a game in which starter Madison Bumgarner was ejected following the first inning. Varsho's two-run jack was part of the first comeback and completed a five-run fourth inning. It was his fifth home run and extended his hitting streak to four games. Arizona's leadoff batter spent the first two weeks of the season below .200, but Varsho's picked up the pace since, going 14-for-47 (.298) with six extra-base hits, seven RBI and nine runs scored over 13 games.