Varsho started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Brewers.
Varsho returned to the lineup Saturday after a rest day Friday. The home run was his 19th and third over the last eight games. He could get an occasional day off as manager Torey Lovullo juggles a crowded outfield.
