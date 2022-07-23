Varsho went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three total runs scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Nationals.

Varsho went 3-for-30 in 10 games prior to the All-Star break, but he broke out of that slump in a big way Friday. His homer came in the sixth inning to extend the Diamondbacks' lead to 6-0. The 26-year-old is up to 13 long balls, 46 RBI, 42 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .239/.305/.423 slash line through 339 plate appearances.