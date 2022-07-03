Varsho went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-7 loss to the Rockies.
Varsho went yard as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning, but that only got the Diamondbacks within four runs. He's gone 8-for-38 (.211) in his last 10 contests, adding two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored. The 26-year-old is up to a .235/.296/.415 slash line with 11 homers, 35 RBI, 35 runs scored and four stolen bases through 288 plate appearances. Given his lackluster hitting lately, it wouldn't be surprising to see Varsho receive more regular rest with Arizona's outfield at full health.
