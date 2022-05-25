Varsho went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run in an 8-6 win over Kansas City on Tuesday.

Varsho led off the home half of the first inning with a 444-foot bomb to center, walked in the fifth and doubled and scored during a five-run sixth. The 25-year-old has compiled a modest eight-game hitting streak as part of a successful May that features a .325/.378/.573 slash line, 13 extra-base hits 15 runs and 11 RBI.