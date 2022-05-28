Varsho was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers with right shoulder soreness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Varsho went 0-for-1 and was hit by a pitch during Friday's contest before being lifted for a pinch hitter during the fifth inning. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and the 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
