Varsho went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Varsho didn't start Tuesday -- Carson Kelly was behind the dish and Jordan Luplow patrolled right field. Varsho entered the game as a pinch hitter for Kelly in the seventh inning and promptly hit a ground rule double. He stayed in the game and added a three-run blast in the eighth to give the Diamondbacks a multi-run lead. The 26-year-old is locked in at the plate, as he's gone 8-for-16 (.500) with a pair of homers and nine RBI to begin July. For the season, he's slashing .247/.305/.435 with 12 long balls, 41 RBI, 38 runs scored, five stolen bases and 15 doubles through 74 contests. He may sit out against some southpaws, but he'll often pinch hit against right-handed relievers in those games.