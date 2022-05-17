Varsho is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Varsho started behind the plate in Game 1 and went 1-for-4 with a walk, and it's hardly a surprise he won't be starting both games of the twin bill. Jose Herrera will work at catcher in the nightcap.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Continues to rake•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Resting Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Notches two hits, stolen base•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Crushes sixth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Homers in comeback win•