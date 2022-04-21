Varsho will be on the bench Thursday against the Nationals.

Varsho was a popular pick during draft season based on the theory that he'd play nearly every day in the outfield while swinging a competent bat, a combination that would make him quite interesting given his catcher eligibility. He has indeed had that near everyday role, as Thursday represents just his second time out of the lineup, but his results at the plate have been mixed. He's not hitting the ball often, striking out 29.8 percent of the time while hitting .184, but he's hitting it very hard, homering three times while recording a 20.0 percent barrel rate. He'll rest here after going 2-for-11 with a pair of homers in his last three games, with Jake McCarthy starting in center.