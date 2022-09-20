Varsho isn't starting in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Varsho went 2-for-5 in the first game of Tuesday's twin bill and will begin the second game in the dugout with lefty Tyler Anderson starting for Los Angeles. Jordan Luplow will pick up the start in right field for Varsho and bat seventh.
