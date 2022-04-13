Varsho isn't starting Wednesday's game against Houston.
Varsho reached base in four of the first five games of the regular season, going 1-for-14 with five walks and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Jake McCarthy starts in center field and bats seventh.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Leading off in opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Launches third spring homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Swats second spring homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Launches spring dinger•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Seen as CF starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Day off Thursday•