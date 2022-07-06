Varsho is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
Varsho is 6-for-14 with a home run, six RBI, three runs and a stolen base over his past four games, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday with lefty Alex Wood pitching for San Francisco. Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat leadoff for Arizona.
