Varsho went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

Varsho provided an RBI single in the first inning, then walked, stole second, and scored in the fourth. In three games since the All-Star break, the 26-year-old has gone 4-for-11 with a home run and five runs scored. He's up to a .237/.305/.417 slash line with 13 homers, six steals, 47 RBI, 44 runs scored, 15 doubles and a triple through 348 plate appearances this year.