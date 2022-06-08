Varsho is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Since he was behind the plate in Tuesday's 14-8 loss and because the Reds are bringing a lefty (Mike Minor) to the hill Wednesday, Varsho will get a day off. Jose Herrera will handle catcher duties in Varsho's stead.
