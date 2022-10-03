Varsho went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Varsho has turned up the speed late in the season, recording five of his 15 steals this year in his last 12 games. That's despite hitting just .184 in that span, as his hitting has slumped late in the campaign. The 26-year-old still has a .239/.307/.451 slash line with 27 home runs, 73 RBI, 79 runs scored, 23 doubles and three triples across 148 games, and he's often hit in the upper third of the order despite his recent struggles.