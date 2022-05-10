Varsho is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

Varsho will take a seat after he started in seven of the Diamondbacks' last eight games. He's seen most of his action in the outfield this season, but Varsho appears poised to serve as the Diamondbacks' No. 1 catcher for the foreseeable future after Carson Kelly (oblique) was placed on the injured list Sunday. Jose Herrera will get a turn behind the plate in place of Varsho on Tuesday, however.