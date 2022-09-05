Varsho isn't starting Monday against the Padres.
Varsho homered in the last two games, going 3-for-7 with two homers, three RBI, a walk and a strikeout across that span. The 26-year-old will rest while Jake McCarthy draws the start in right field and bats sixth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Clubs 20th homer, saves run•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Homers in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Hits 20th double•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Day off Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Solo shot in win•