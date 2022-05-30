Varsho (shoulder) is starting Monday's game against Atlanta.
Varsho was out of the lineup for two consecutive games due to a shoulder injury, but he entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1. The 25-year-old will serve as the designated hitter and lead off during Monday's series opener.
