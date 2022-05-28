Varsho (shoulder) was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
The Diamondbacks didn't provide a reason for Verso's removal from the lineup, but it seems likely that his absence is related to the right shoulder soreness that forced him to leave Friday's game against the Dodgers. Pavin Smith will enter the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Back in action Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Lifted with shoulder soreness•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Homers, on base thrice•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Three hits, three RBI in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Slugs seventh homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Not starting Game 2•