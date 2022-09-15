Varsho went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.
September is swat month for Varsho, whose first-inning solo homer was his seventh in 11 games since Sept. 3. He's up to 25 home runs, seven more than his previous career high set in 2019 with Double-A Jackson. Scouts pegged Varsho with average power (50-grade) when he was drafted but saw room for growth with a natural ability to generate backspin; the 26-year-old is tapping into the power stroke evaluators saw in him back in 2017.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Sitting against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Hits grand slam•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Swats two more homers•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Goes deep again•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Clubs 20th homer, saves run•