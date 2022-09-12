Varsho is not in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Dodgers.
Varsho -- and his .572 OPS against LHP -- will get the day off Monday as the Dodgers will start with southpaw Tyler Anderson on the mound. Jake McCarthy will take his place in right field and Stone Garrett will serve as Arizona's designated hitter, batting sixth.
