Varsho batted seventh and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Detroit.

Varsho batted leadoff in 47 of 66 games played, but he was dropped in the order Saturday while Josh Rojas moved to the top. He was hitless over 13 at-bats entering the game and batting .171 over the previous 23 contests, which may have played a role in the decision to have him bat seventh. It's unclear if this is a permanent move.