Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Cubs.
Varsho took Marcus Stroman yard in the fourth inning to record his seventh homer of the season. He's hit well for most of May, collecting three home runs, seven RBI and nine runs scored across 15 games. For the season, Varsho has maintained a .252/.324/.466 line across 148 plate appearances.
