Varsho went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's loss against the Astros.
With Arizona down 8-1 in the eighth inning, Varsho crushed a hanging curveball from reliever Phil Maton into the seats in right field to reduce the deficit to 8-2. The long ball was Varsho's ninth this month. After hitting just 11 home runs in 95 games last season, Varsho is now up to 27 over 144 games this season, an increase which can be mostly explained by modest increases in both FB percentage and HR:FB percentage.
