Varsho went 2-for-5 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

After an 0-for-11 start to the season, Varsho has picked up the pace significantly, collecting hits in nine of his last 10 starts while slashing .278/.333/.611 with four homers, two steals, six runs and eight RBI. The 25-year-old has spent most of his time in center field, but those in dynasty formats hoping Varsho can retain catcher eligibility in 2023 will be encouraged by his two games played behind the plate so far.