Varsho went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Padres.
Varsho went deep twice off Yu Darvish in this contest. An impressive start to September for Varsho continues -- he's hit five homers in his last five games. The 26-year-old is up to 23 long balls this year while adding 64 RBI, 66 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .243/.311/.457 slash line through 497 plate appearances.
