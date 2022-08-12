Varsho went 1-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base in a 9-3 with against the Pirates on Thursday.

Varsho broke the game open in the seventh inning with a bases-clearing double that gave Arizona an 8-3 lead. He subsequently stole third and came home to score on a Jake McCarthy groundout. This was the seventh three-RBI game of the campaign for Varsho, who is putting up solid numbers for a player with catcher eligibility with 16 homers, 55 RBI, eight stolen bases and a .240/.313/.431 slash line on the season.