Varsho went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Guardians.

Varsho, who was a double-digit base stealer in the minors, hasn't run as much since coming to the majors, but Wednesday's theft was his career-high seventh (caught four times). He has 26 starts at catcher in 2022, which likely qualifies him for that position next season. A catcher-eligible player that runs is a valuable fantasy asset.