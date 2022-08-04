Varsho went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Guardians.
Varsho, who was a double-digit base stealer in the minors, hasn't run as much since coming to the majors, but Wednesday's theft was his career-high seventh (caught four times). He has 26 starts at catcher in 2022, which likely qualifies him for that position next season. A catcher-eligible player that runs is a valuable fantasy asset.
