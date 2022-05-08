Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Varsho started the past six contests and had a hit in each of those games, going 8-for-23 with two home runs, three doubles, three RBI and five runs. Prospect Alek Thomas was promoted from Triple-A Reno on Sunday and will start in center field, and it's likely to be his everyday position going forward. Varsho has made 22 of his 25 starts this season in center, but he should now see more time behind the plate with Carson Kelly (oblique) landing on the 10-day injured list. Varsho has a .245/.330/.479 slash line with six home runs, 13 RBI and 14 runs, so he should have a regular place in the lineup regardless of where he plays defensively.