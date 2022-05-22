Varsho went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.

Varsho ripped a game-tying RBI single off David Robertson in top of the eighth inning. He later delivered a two-run double in the top of the 10th, coming around to score himself on a throwing error by Andrelton Simmons. The 25-year-old has now secured at least one hit in eight of his last nine games, producing four extra-base hits and six RBI over that stretch. Varsho has been a very productive option at catcher this season, compiling a .262/.329/.432 slash line with seven homers and 20 RBI in 141 at-bats over 39 games.