Varsho (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Varsho's sore right shoulder will keep him on the bench for the second game in a row after he was initially forced to exit Friday's 6-4 loss on account of the injury. Arizona has thus far opted not to call up another catcher from the minors to serve as Jose Herrera's understudy, suggesting that Varsho is day-to-day and the club is optimistic that he won't require a stint on the 10-day injured list.