Jameson was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Jameson made three starts and three relief appearances early in the season, winning two games and saving another, but he was optioned in late April despite recording a 3.71 ERA. His 16.0 percent walk rate was worryingly high, and while he cut that mark down to 8.9 percent across five Triple-A starts, he also posted a 5.79 ERA. His promotion Saturday comes in the same set of transactions as Brandon Pfaadt's demotion but also Zach Davies' return from the injured list, so Jameson may have to settle for a relief role for now.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Yanked after one inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Solid in second start•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: May get multiple starts•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Stellar in spot start•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Starting Wednesday vs. Brewers•