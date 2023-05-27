Jameson was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Jameson made three starts and three relief appearances early in the season, winning two games and saving another, but he was optioned in late April despite recording a 3.71 ERA. His 16.0 percent walk rate was worryingly high, and while he cut that mark down to 8.9 percent across five Triple-A starts, he also posted a 5.79 ERA. His promotion Saturday comes in the same set of transactions as Brandon Pfaadt's demotion but also Zach Davies' return from the injured list, so Jameson may have to settle for a relief role for now.

