Jameson will throw out of the bullpen for Arizona, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The right-hander was called up Saturday when the Diamondbacks sent Brandon Pfaadt to the minors.

A rotation shakeup loomed as Zach Davies was activated from the injured list to start Saturday. That transaction coupled with the Pfaadt demotion signaled an easy one-to-one-swap of Davies and Pfaadt. However, things got murky during Saturday's game when manager brought starter Tommy Henry in as a reliever, which led to speculation about Jameson entering the rotation and Henry going to the 'pen. Lovullo cleared up matters following the game, noting that the left-handed Henry will remain in the rotation and pitch Wednesday -- he faced four batters and threw just 10 pitches. Jameson is expected to serve in a multi-inning relief role.