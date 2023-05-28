Jameson will throw out of the bullpen for Arizona, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The right-hander was called up Saturday when the Diamondbacks sent Brandon Pfaadt to the minors.
A rotation shakeup loomed as Zach Davies was activated from the injured list to start Saturday. That transaction coupled with the Pfaadt demotion signaled an easy one-to-one-swap of Davies and Pfaadt. However, things got murky during Saturday's game when manager brought starter Tommy Henry in as a reliever, which led to speculation about Jameson entering the rotation and Henry going to the 'pen. Lovullo cleared up matters following the game, noting that the left-handed Henry will remain in the rotation and pitch Wednesday -- he faced four batters and threw just 10 pitches. Jameson is expected to serve in a multi-inning relief role.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Back in big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Yanked after one inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Solid in second start•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: May get multiple starts•
-
Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson: Stellar in spot start•