Jameson allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out give over 2.2 innings in Monday's spring start against the Royals.

Jameson gave up a first-inning home run then allowed several base runners in the second before being pulled. He came back out for the third inning to face one more batter in what was his first clunker in three Cactus League starts. Of the group battling for the final rotation spot, Jameson has been the best among Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson.