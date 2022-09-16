Jameson (1-0) earned the win over San Diego on Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five batters over seven scoreless innings.

Jameson has posted an uninspiring 6.95 ERA and 1.95 WHIP in 22 outings at the Triple-A level this season, but he looked like a seasoned major-leaguer in his Diamondbacks debut. The 25-year-old surrendered just two hits in the contest, keeping the Padres off the scoreboard for seven frames. Jameson wasn't overpowering -- he induced a modest eight swinging strikes -- but he allowed just two runners to reach second base and retired the final nine batters he faced. Given his strong start Thursday, he's likely to get another turn in the rotation next week.