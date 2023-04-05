Jameson picked up the save Tuesday against San Diego. He allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings.

He lost the battle for the final rotation spot to Ryne Nelson, but Jameson is having a great opening week regardless as he grabbed his first win of 2023 on Friday and now has his first career save to go with it. The back end of the Arizona bullpen has been shaky early on and Jameson, a top 10 prospect in the organization, could quickly emerge as a go-to option in high leverage. He could also stretch back out into a starter's role at some point.