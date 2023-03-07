Jameson pitched better during his start Monday after going to his changeup, Steve Stockmar of MLB.com reports. "Early on in games, I don't want to use it if I don't have to," he said. "I probably should have gone to it a lot earlier than I did."

Jameson was worked by the Royals in the first couple of innings Monday, before manager Torey Lovullo removed him from the game with two outs in second frame. The manager brought Jameson back in for the third inning, and the right-hander was dialed in with the help of his changeup. The manager believes he was sharp but made mistakes on 0-2 pitches that hurt. Jameson pitched well in his first two Cactus League starts and is considered the frontrunner for the final rotation spot.