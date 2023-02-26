Jameson allowed a hit and a walk over two scoreless innings in Saturday's spring game against Oakland.
Jameson and Ryne Nelson, the two leading candidates for Arizona's fifth-starter job, started split-squad contests Saturday. After round one, Jameson has the edge, as Nelson was knocked around by the Rockies for four runs in one-plus innings.
