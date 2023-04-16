Jameson may make multiple starts as a fill-in for Zach Davies, whose oblique strain is expected to take "several weeks" to heal, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo described Davies' injury as "more than a (Grade) 1." A Grade 1 strain is the least severe. Jameson excelled in his first start as a replacement, shutting down the Brewers over four scoreless innings last Wednesday. His next expected start is Tuesday in St. Louis. Jameson pitched as a starter in spring training -- eventually losing out on the No. 5 job to Ryne Nelson -- and should easily build up higher pitch counts and get deeper into games.