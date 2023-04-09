Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced Sunday that Jameson is moving into the starting rotation while Zach Davies (oblique) is on the injured list, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jameson has been effective out of the bullpen for the Diamondbacks thus far with a 2.16 ERA and 8:5 K:BB over 8.1 innings in three appearances. The right-hander has worked at least two innings in each of his outings -- four against the Dodgers on March 31 -- and he should be stretched out after competing for the fifth starter spot in the Cactus League. If Jameson pitches well over his first few outings he has a good chance to stay in the rotation even after Davies is ready to return. If the 25-year-old were to struggle, the Diamondbacks could turn to top prospect Brandon Pfaadt in the coming weeks.