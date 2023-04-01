Jameson (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Dodgers, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over four innings of relief. He struck out five.

Merrill Kelly got the start but lasted only 3.2 innings and 74 pitches, forcing the Diamondbacks to turn to their bullpen early. Jameson stepped up with an impressive performance in long relief, firing 38 of his 66 pitches for strikes with 13 swinging strikes. The 25-year-old will continue in his bullpen role for now, but if a spot opens up in the rotation, expect him to get first crack at filling it.