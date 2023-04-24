Jameson's locker at Chase Field has been cleared out and it appears he's been optioned to Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

It looks like he'll be the corresponding move for Tommy Henry, who will start Monday's game against the Royals. Jameson has labored in his last two starts, lasting just one inning in his most recent outing. He should join Reno's rotation to work on his efficiency. The rotation spot vacated by Jameson could potentially be filled by Brandon Pfaadt.