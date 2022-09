Jameson was called up from Triple-A Reno and will start Thursday against the Padres.

The 24-year-old was previously announced as the starter for Thursday's series opener, and he's now officially been added to the big-league roster. Jameson has a 6.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 109:42 K:BB across 114 innings with Reno this year, and he'll have a tough matchup versus the Friars in his MLB debut.