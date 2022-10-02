Jameson (3-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Giants. He struck out seven.

Jameson's biggest mistake came on a solo home run from third baseman J.D. Davis with two outs in the sixth inning to cut Arizona's lead to 3-2. This was just the fourth major-league start of the 25-year-old's career, and he has allowed two runs or fewer in all four with three of them being quality starts.